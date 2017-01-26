Man charged with impaired driving in death of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett to appear in court

The man charged in connection with the death of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett in Langford in April is expected to appear in court for an arraignment hearing this morning.

Charges against 28-year-old Kenneth Jacob Fenton were laid last September. He was charged with impaired driving causing death, flight causing bodily harm or death, dangerous driving causing death and causing an accident resulting in death.

During Thursday’s hearing, Fenton is supposed to inform the court how he intends to plead.

Thirty-two-year-old Const. Sarah Beckett with West Shore RCMP died on Apr. 5 when a pickup truck collided with her police cruiser in Langford.

Fenton was taken into custody shortly after the deadly crash, but was initially released without charges.

Beckett’s death shook the community, causing an outpouring of grief and support for her family. She had recently returned from maternity leave and left behind a husband and two young children.

Beckett was given a full regimental funeral, which was attended by thousands people, including police officers from across the province.

READ MORE: Thousands attend funeral for RCMP officer killed in crash

— With files from Amy Judd