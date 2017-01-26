Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren to remain in custody until next court date

Rhett Lundgren, a Saskatoon high school teacher facing a number of charges, will remain behind bars after appearing in court on Wednesday.

Lundgren, 39, was arrested for a second time on Jan. 19.

The new charges were laid when police discovered child pornography on devices seized in December.

He now faces a total of eight charges.

An alleged victim has also come forward to report an incident from 2009 in Red Deer, Alta., where Lundgren taught.

He is also accused of wanting to commit a sexual offence against a child as young as eight-years-old.

Lundgren is scheduled for a bail hearing on Friday.