Crime
January 26, 2017 7:56 am

Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren to remain in custody until next court date

By and Global News

Rhett Lundgren, a Saskatoon high school teacher facing child pornography and child exploitation charges, will remain in custody until a bail hearing.

File / Supplied
A A

Rhett Lundgren, a Saskatoon high school teacher facing a number of charges, will remain behind bars after appearing in court on Wednesday.

Lundgren, 39, was arrested for a second time on Jan. 19.

READ MORE: New details emerge in child pornography charges against Rhett Lundgren

The new charges were laid when police discovered child pornography on devices seized in December.

He now faces a total of eight charges.

An alleged victim has also come forward to report an incident from 2009 in Red Deer, Alta., where Lundgren taught.

READ MORE: More child pornography charges for Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren

He is also accused of wanting to commit a sexual offence against a child as young as eight-years-old.

Lundgren is scheduled for a bail hearing on Friday.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Exploitation
Child Luring
Child Pornography
Red Deer
Red Deer RCMP
Rhett Lundgren
Saskatchewan ICE Unit
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit
Saskatoon Court
Sexual Offence

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News