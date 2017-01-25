Celebrities pay tribute to TV icon Mary Tyler Moore

The death of legendary American actress Mary Tyler Moore has spawned tributes from TV and entertainment figures spanning generations, a testament to the sitcom star’s influence and enduring appeal.

READ MORE: Mary Tyler Moore dead: TV star, feminist icon dies at age 80

Moore was known for her playing the role of Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, and the show’s star protagonist Dick Van Dyke took to Twitter to share a clip of the duo performing the pop standard I’ve Got Your Number.

There are no words.

She was THE BEST!

We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better.

I… https://t.co/Xm8OBbQQ8j — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) January 26, 2017

Ed Asner, who portrayed Moore’s boss in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, also paid his respects.

A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Moore’s eponymous ’70s sitcom was a monumental one for television, with the first never-married, independent career woman as the central character, a fact not lost on several women from the worlds of entertainment and media.

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can't believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever. pic.twitter.com/6u4ELq27vN — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2017

Thank you Mary Tyler Moore for paving the way for us ladies in comedy. You trailblazed the way for us to be confident & bold. All my love. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 25, 2017

So strong, so courageous and so beautiful. Rest In Peace, Mary Tyler Moore. pic.twitter.com/rKIlPiepLw — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017

I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2017

Timothy Hutton, who played Moore’s troubled son in the Academy Award-winning film Ordinary People, also paid his respects.

Mary. Thank you for your extraordinary kindness. Your elegant inspiration. pic.twitter.com/1BiTRI1gBG — Timothy Hutton (@timhutton) January 26, 2017

The 1980 drama marked the directorial debut of Robert Redford, and Redford issued a statement to mark his condolences.

“Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role,(“Ordinary People”), darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.”

In addition to blazing a trail as an actress, Moore was noted for her support of various causes including JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) and her animal rights advocacy.

We are so saddened by the passing of our friend, Mary Tyler Moore. We will miss her & are grateful for her work to protect animals. ❤️️ — Humane Society (@HumaneSociety) January 25, 2017

Political figures from Moore’s home state of Minnesota also tweeted their respects.

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

Statements from Governor Mark Dayton and Lt. Governor @tinaflintsmith on the passing of #MaryTylerMoore: https://t.co/T0cxqncmX2 pic.twitter.com/PGC0GYlliW — Governor Mark Dayton (@GovMarkDayton) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was a Minnesota icon, an example of women's leadership, an inspiration for a generation. We will miss her. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 26, 2017

The sentiments stirred up by Moore’s passing were perhaps best summed up by this GIF shared by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

My reaction to anyone who didn't love Mary Tyler Moore. #LoveIsAllAround pic.twitter.com/erLfAd4RmY — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 26, 2017

— With files from the Associated Press