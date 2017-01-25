Calgary Stampeders re-sign offensive lineman Pierre Lavertu

Canadian offensive lineman Pierre Lavertu has re-signed with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 26-year-old from Quebec City was going to be eligible for free agency in February.

Calgary made Lavertu the first overall pick in the 2014 college draft.

Lavertu started 29 of his 41 games with the Stampeders over the past three seasons. A West Division all-star centre in 2015, he was part of a line that gave up a league-low 33 sacks.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound product of the University of Laval started eight games in 2016 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

He’s appeared in three playoff games for the Stampeders and was on the roster when the team won the Grey Cup in 2014.

Lavertu had big shoes to fill at centre when Brett Jones, the CFL’s rookie of the year in 2013 and top offensive lineman in 2014, left to sign with the NFL’s New York Giants.

“Pierre is a great communicator and a great leader on our offensive line,” Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson said Tuesday in a statement.