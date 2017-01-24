WATCH LIVE: Alberta premier speaks following Trump’s order to approve Keystone

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has scheduled a news conference Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. at the legislature.

President Donald Trump moved to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines Tuesday, a pair of projects that were blocked by the Obama administration due in part to environmental concerns. Both orders are subject to renegotiations of the agreements.

Trump also signed a notice requiring the materials for the pipelines to be constructed in the United States, though it was unclear how he planned to enforce the measure.

“From now, we are going to start making pipelines in the United States,” Trump said from the Oval Office.

Former President Barack Obama stopped the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, declaring it would have undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal that was a centrepiece of his environmental legacy. The pipeline would run from Canada to Nebraska where it would connect to existing lines running to U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it would cross the nation’s northern border.

In November, Notley said she was “not surprised” but “disappointed” by the decision.

“I am disappointed by the way the U.S. government chose to characterize our energy exports,” she said on Nov. 6. “The decision today underlines the need to improve our environmental record and reputation so that we can achieve our goal of building Canada’s energy infrastructure, including pipelines to new markets.”

Minister of natural resources Jim Carr told Reuters the approval of the Keystone pipeline would be very positive for Canada.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Ottawa has yet to hear anything in formal from the Trump administration but said the government has long supported the Keystone pipeline.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said Trump’s approval of the Keystone XL pipeline is a win for both Canada and the United States. Wall said in a statement that the pipeline will help energy

industries and consumers on both sides of the border while assuring energy security.

He said it means Canada will be able to move oil to its biggest customer, get access to overseas markets and free up room on railways to move other products. He said it will also help lower the price differential between what Canada receives for its oil and what can be demanded in a world market.

Wall said his province will gain about 2,200 jobs while the section of pipeline going through Alberta and Saskatchewan is built.

In a statement, Greenpeace Canada Climate and Energy campaigner Mike Hudema said:

“People on both sides of the border will be there to stand with Indigenous nations, and all those that believe in Indigenous reconciliation and a climate safe future to ensure these pipelines don’t make it in the ground.

“The question for Canadians is: will the prime minister continue to align himself with a climate denying Trump administration, or will he stand with the people and with science and start living up to his own commitments to the climate and Indigenous rights?

“The prime minister can’t keep saying he will lead on climate while building three new tar sands pipelines. Alternative facts may work in the U.S. administration but they shouldn’t be tolerated here.”

With files from Julie Pace, The Associated Press and The Canadian Press