January 24, 2017 9:53 am

Donald Trump to sign orders approving Keystone, Dakota pipelines: report

By Staff Reuters

Military veterans huddle together to hold a United States flag against strong winds during a march to a closed bridge outside the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.

AP Photo/David Goldman
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions on Tuesday to advance the building of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Former president Barack Obama rejected Transcanada Corp’s Keystone XL oil pipeline in November 2015 after environmentalists campaigned against the project for more than seven years.

Energy Transfer Partners’ $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline has also faced opposition.

Activists have spent months protesting plans to route the pipeline beneath a lake near a North Dakota Indian reservation, saying the project poses a threat to water resources and sacred Native American sites.

