Brad Wall welcomes Trump’s approval of Keystone XL pipeline

Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall is calling U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline a win for energy industries and consumers.

On Tuesday, Trump approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. The projects were previously blocked by the Obama administration. Former President Barack Obama stopped the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in 2015, saying it would undercut the country’s efforts to confirm a global climate change deal.

In a statement released Tuesday, Wall called Trump’s decision “a win for both our countries’ energy industries, for energy consumers and for energy security.”

“I have said before that if Keystone had been judged on its merits and on the facts – it would have been approved years ago,” Wall said in the statement.

Wall said the decision will help lower the price differential Canada receives for its oil and will help free up capacity on railways for moving other projects.

He also suggested that the project will result in about 2,200 jobs, and building the 530 kilometres of the Keystone XL in Alberta and Saskatchewan will cost approximately $1.2 billion.

Wall said the pipeline is estimated bring in an additional $1.3 million a year in property taxes for the province, along with $3.5 million in Alberta.

The project could also be good news for Evraz, a steelmaker based in Regina. According to Wall, the company had been working on the Keystone project before it was shut down and is optimistic it will be involved again.

The proposed Keystone XL pipeline would run from Alberta to Nebraska, before connecting to existing lines running to U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast.