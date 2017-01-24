Crime
January 24, 2017 5:28 am

Three men arrested in Sweden for allegedly streaming group rape on Facebook Live

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
A A

COPENHAGEN – Police in Sweden say three men have been arrested on suspicion of being part a group rape that was streamed live on a closed Facebook group.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Sannervik says the investigation into “a serious sexual offence” was in “a preliminary phase” and she could not provide further details. No charges have been pressed.

READ MORE: Aftermath of N.B. driver rescued from burning car captured on Facebook Live

Sannervik said Tuesday a teenager and two men in their 20s were arrested Sunday in the city of Uppsala, north of Stockholm, after police received tips about the ongoing streaming and rape from users.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Magnus Berggren told Sweden’s TV4 channel Monday investigators don’t have “the footage showing the alleged assault,” and urged anyone “with “access to this footage” to turn it over.

Global News
Report an error
Facebook
Facebook Live
Facebook live streaming
group rape
group rape live streamed
live streaming Facebook
Live-streaming
Sexual Assault
Sweden
three men arrested

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News