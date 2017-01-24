Winnipeg Jets’ short win streak ends against Anaheim Ducks as Ondrej Pavelec suffers first loss

WINNIPEG – A three game win streak continues to be elusive for the Winnipeg Jets. Nine times this season the Jets have won back to back games and all nine times the Jets have failed to produce a third win in a row.

The Jets short two game win streak once again came to halt with a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at MTS Centre. The Jets are now 1-17-2 over the last two seasons in games where they’ve had an opportunity to win three consecutive contests.

“We played our butts off.” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. “Just cause we lost the game doesn’t mean we got our asses kicked all night. I think sometimes that’s the sentiment from you guys, but we did a lot of good things.”

After back to back wins Ondrej Pavelec suffered his first loss since being recalled by the Manitoba Moose. He allowed three goals on 27 shots.

“I think defensively we played well.” said Pavelec. “Close game, too bad we didn’t get two points.”

Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers scored goals in the loss for the Jets. A chippy game that had a playoff type feel according to the players.

“I haven’t played playoffs up here yet but it definitely, it felt different than the other games.” said Ehlers.

“They were coming out hard. They were physical but we knew that was coming. I thought that we were ready for it. We had a quick start, let go for a couple minutes, but overall I think it was a hard fought game.”

Logan Shaw, Rickard Rakell, and Ryan Getzlaf provided the offence for Anaheim while Jonathan Bernier made 31 stops.

The Jets gave up two goals early on but outshot the Ducks in both the second and third periods.

“We closed that gap off real tight in the second period.” said head coach Paul Maurice. “Not a lot of second opportunities, second rebounds, flurries off those. They’re a big strong team down low and they don’t give you that.”

RELATED: Patrik Laine’s return to Winnipeg Jets lineup a possibility this week

Just over two minutes into the opening period Mark Scheifele spotted a streaking Copp in the middle of the ice and he fired the puck past Bernier. Jacob Trouba also had an assist on Copp’s sixth goal of the season.

The Ducks answered back just minutes later while playing shorthanded. Anaheim carried in on the rush and Cam Fowler put the shot on goal. Pavelec made the save but gave up a big rebound and Shaw was right there to tap it in for the equalizer, just his second goal of the season.

Soon after the Jets powerplay ended the Ducks took their first lead. The pass by Getzlaf was blocked but the puck ricocheted right to Rakell and he beat Pavelec from a sharp angle for his 20th goal of the season. Fowler picked up his second assist of the game with the Ducks goals coming just 1:25 apart. The Ducks lead 2-1 after a rough and tumble first period that featured a fight and a number of big hits. Anaheim outshot the Jets 13-6.

There was no scoring in the middle frame as the Jets outchanced the Ducks. The shots finished 10-5 in the Jets favour in the second stanza. The period almost ended in fireworks as Wheeler dropped the gloves to challenge Corey Perry. But the referee quickly got between them and no punches were thrown.

Midway through the third period the Ducks scored an insurance marker. Shea Theodore’s point shot was tipped in by Getzlaf for his seventh goal of the season. Perry also had an assist.

The Jets cut the lead to one with 7:07 remaining. Ehlers came busting into the Ducks zone with a full head of steam. He deked right around Bernier before depositing the backhand for his 17th goal of the season. Toby Enstrom and Bryan Little picked up the assists. But the Jets couldn’t muster the equalizer with the goalie pulled and the Ducks hung on for a 3-2 victory.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets Drew Stafford day-to-day with lower-body injury

Jets forward Mathieu Perreault left the game in the first period with an undisclosed injury after he was slashed. Maurice would only say that he won’t be available to play in their next game.

The Jets will close out their four game homestand with the second half of the back to back on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.

WATCH: Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction