Patrik Laine’s return to Winnipeg Jets lineup a possibility this week

WINNIPEG – Patrik Laine could return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup for Tuesday’s home game against the San Jose Sharks.

The forward took part in his first full practice without a non-contact jersey on Sunday since suffering a concussion. He has already been ruled out for tomorrow’s tilt against the Anaheim Ducks.

“If he comes into the rink tomorrow and feels real strong, then we’ll start thinking about the next night,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said.

Laine was injured on Jan. 7 during the third period of Winnipeg’s 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Despite feeling a little tired, Laine said his head feels good following Sunday’s skate. He also mentioned he would like a few more practices before playing a game. Laine has never been diagnosed with a concussion before.

“Everything is new,” Laine said. “I just have to listen to what the trainers and doctors are saying. Just try to follow the orders as best you can and get some rest.”

Laine has 21 goals and 16 assists in 42 games this season. He trails NHL rookie scoring leader Auston Matthews by a point.