Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three internationals

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the signings of a trio of international players on Monday.

The Bombers signed receiver Ryan Lankford and defensive backs Keith Lewis and Jeremy Harris.

Lankford, 25, is the only one of the three players with CFL experience. He appeared in nine games over the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He made a total of 19 catches for 165 yards in the 2016 season. He also spent time on the practice rosters of both the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Lewis, 27, spent part of last season on the Bombers practice roster. He’s also been on practice squads with the New York Jets, San Diego Chargers and Detroit Lions.

Harris, 27, played seven games in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Redskins after being selected by the Jags in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was on the B.C. Lions practice roster for a little over a month during the 2016 season. He’s also been with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

