Winnipeg Blue Bombers add receiver Kenny Stafford

WINNIPEG – Receiver Kenny Stafford is heading to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after being signed to a two-year contract by the team.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers ink Darvin Adams to three-year deal

The 26-year-old American had 16 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the Montreal Alouettes last season. Stafford was released by the Alouettes on Oct. 17, 2016. The move came roughly a month after he was involved in a verbal altercation with quarterback Rakeem Cato.

Stafford has played 41 games over his four-year CFL career, catching 89 passes for 1,214 yards and 12 touchdowns. He won a Grey Cup in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos. He’s also spent time in the NFL with both the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.