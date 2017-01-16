Winnipeg Blue Bombers ink Darvin Adams to three-year deal

WINNIPEG – Receiver Darvin Adams will be sticking around Winnipeg for awhile.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed the pending free agent to a new contract, keeping him with the team though 2019.

“Darvin has continued to develop over the past two seasons and, in our view, is now one of the league’s top-end targets,” Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters said in a statement.

Adams was limited to 51 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns in eight games last season due to injury. He missed almost three months after hurting his shoulder in Winnipeg’s 30-23 win over the Edmonton Eskimos on Jul. 28, 2016.

“This is such a great organization and for them to want me back, with the direction the team is going, that means a lot to me,” Adams said in a statement.

The 27-year-old American joined the Bombers in 2015 as a free agent. He had six 61 receptions for 839 yards and a team-high six touchdown catches that same year. Adams previously spent time with the Toronto Argonauts.

Winnipeg now has 14 players who can become free agents on Feb. 14.