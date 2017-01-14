Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive line coach heading to NFL: report

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will reportedly lose veteran offensive line coach Bob Wylie to the NFL.

Not sure if out there but Bob Wylie new.@browns offensive line coach — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 14, 2017

SiriusXM NFL Radio host Alex Marvez tweeted late Friday that the Cleveland Browns will hire Wylie.

The 65-year-old has been with the Bombers since 2014. He previously spent two seasons with the team from 2007 to 2008.

Wylie has coached at five different levels of football over his career. He has worked for six colleges, seven NFL teams and two CFL clubs.

The Browns fired offensive line coach Hal Hunter earlier this week.