January 14, 2017 4:25 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive line coach heading to NFL: report

Offensive line coach Bob Wylie has been with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers since 2014.

Oakland Raiders
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will reportedly lose veteran offensive line coach Bob Wylie to the NFL.

SiriusXM NFL Radio host Alex Marvez tweeted late Friday that the Cleveland Browns will hire Wylie.

The 65-year-old has been with the Bombers since 2014. He previously spent two seasons with the team from 2007 to 2008.

Wylie has coached at five different levels of football over his career. He has worked for six colleges, seven NFL teams and two CFL clubs.

The Browns fired offensive line coach Hal Hunter earlier this week.

