Terrebonne man recovering after being attacked in his home

A man in his 50s is recovering in hospital after being attacked in his home on Ouellette Street in Terrebonne’s La Plaine sector.

At 9:39 p.m. Saturday, the man contacted Terrebonne police to report he’d been assaulted.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim covered in blood but still conscious.

“He had injuries on several parts of his body,” police said in a statement.

He was transported to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was most likely stabbed with an edge weapon.

Initial findings point to a conflict between the homeowner and at least four suspects who fled the scene.

Investigators have met with witnesses and hope to interview the victim in the near future.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder.