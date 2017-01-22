Crime
January 22, 2017 12:04 pm
Updated: January 22, 2017 12:06 pm

Terrebonne man recovering after being attacked in his home

A Terrebonne man is recovering in hospital after he was assaulted in his home. Police said at least four suspects were involved in the attack. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

A man in his 50s is recovering in hospital after being attacked in his home on Ouellette Street in Terrebonne’s La Plaine sector.

At 9:39 p.m. Saturday, the man contacted Terrebonne police to report he’d been assaulted.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim covered in blood but still conscious.

“He had injuries on several parts of his body,” police said in a statement.

He was transported to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was most likely stabbed with an edge weapon.

Initial findings point to a conflict between the homeowner and at least four suspects who fled the scene.

Investigators have met with witnesses and hope to interview the victim in the near future.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

