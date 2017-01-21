Politics
January 21, 2017 5:07 pm
Updated: January 21, 2017 5:35 pm

National Mall crowd was bigger for Women’s March than Trump inauguration

271837_10100672125736641_1074734122_o By National Online Journalist  Global News

The much-anticipated Women's March on Washington began Saturday afternoon as thousands gathered on the streets to protest against Donald Trump.

WARNING: Language appears in this story that may be offensive to some readers

The Women’s March on Washington took place Saturday, bringing a crowd that, by the looks and estimates, outnumbered the people who turned out to the National Mall for U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration a day earlier.

The march was estimated to have brought over half a million people to D.C., as people “join[ed] in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.”

This is what the National Mall looked like when Trump was sworn into office on Friday.

The National Mall in D.C. during the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017.

AP Photo

And this is what it looked like during the Women’s March on Washington.

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a crowd overflows onto the National Mall during the Women’s March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Lucas Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

CNN also drew a stark contrast in a tweet.

READ MORE: Women’s March on Washington vs. Trump inauguration, by the numbers

It’s not the first time that Trump’s inauguration crowd has been compared to another, bigger one.

Photos emerged on Friday, that showed a clear difference between Trump’s crowd and the one that greeted Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2008.

Crowd estimates reported by The Financial Times pegged Trump’s crowd at 250,000 people.

Obama’s 2009 inauguration drew 1 million people, and in 2013 1.8 million people gathered to watch him being sworn in.

Trump, however, believes he drew more people than have been estimated.

WATCH BELOW: Trump claims there were over a million people at Inauguration speech

