National Mall crowd was bigger for Women’s March than Trump inauguration

WARNING: Language appears in this story that may be offensive to some readers

The Women’s March on Washington took place Saturday, bringing a crowd that, by the looks and estimates, outnumbered the people who turned out to the National Mall for U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration a day earlier.

The march was estimated to have brought over half a million people to D.C., as people “join[ed] in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.”

This is what the National Mall looked like when Trump was sworn into office on Friday.

And this is what it looked like during the Women’s March on Washington.

CNN also drew a stark contrast in a tweet.

READ MORE: Women’s March on Washington vs. Trump inauguration, by the numbers

It’s not the first time that Trump’s inauguration crowd has been compared to another, bigger one.

Photos emerged on Friday, that showed a clear difference between Trump’s crowd and the one that greeted Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2008.

Early estimates put the crowd gathered for Trump’s inauguration at about one-third the size of Obama’s in 2009 https://t.co/v0rGLZv00N pic.twitter.com/97elpXg1CS — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 20, 2017

Crowd estimates reported by The Financial Times pegged Trump’s crowd at 250,000 people.

Obama’s 2009 inauguration drew 1 million people, and in 2013 1.8 million people gathered to watch him being sworn in.

Trump, however, believes he drew more people than have been estimated.

WATCH BELOW: Trump claims there were over a million people at Inauguration speech