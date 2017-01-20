Winnipeg Sports

January 20, 2017 11:23 pm

Manitoba Moose go big in Texas

Russ Hobson_220x260px By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News
True North Sports & Entertainment
The Manitoba Moose are back in the win column as they handed the San Antonio Rampage their sixth consecutive loss.

The Moose pulled out a 2-0 win over the Rampage at the AT&T Center on Friday as they contined their road trip in San Antonio. Manitoba had lost six of their previous seven games.

Eric Comrie made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season. The Moose badly outshot the Rampage 39-25.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose shuffle roster with three moves

Jack Roslovic and Chase De Leo scored goals in the win for the Moose. For both players it was their ninth goal of the season. The Moose finished the game 1-for-3 on the powerplay.

The Moose six game road trip continues on Saturday with the rematch against the Rampage.

