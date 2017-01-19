Manitoba Moose shuffle roster with three moves

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose made a trio of roster moves on Thursday.

The Moose recalled goaltender Jamie Phillips from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL, signed Kale Kessy to a professional tryout agreement and released goalie Garrett Bartus.

It’s the second time Phillips has been called up this season but he did not play in his last stint earlier in January.

Phillips, 23, took part in the ECHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He’s appeared in 31 games this season with Tulsa where has a 19-10-2 record with a 2.63 goals against average and .913 save percentage. Phillips was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round, 190th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Kessy, 24, is back for a second go around with the Moose this season. He played in 11 games in November and December where he tallied one assist.

Bartus, 27, was just signed on Tuesday after the Jets recalled Ondrej Pavelec. He dressed as the backup to Eric Comrie in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Texas Stars.

The Moose continue their six game road trip on Friday against the San Antonio Rampage.