Manitoba Moose suffer 5th straight loss

WINNIPEG – The Chicago Wolves didn’t have a lead until the final four minutes but still came away with the two points.

The Manitoba Moose had two different one goal leads but the Wolves scored three unanswered goals, including one into the empty net in a 4-2 win on Friday at MTS Centre.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Moose.

“If we play that way we’re going to win hockey games.” said head coach Pascal Vincent. “We were good, we were on the puck, we were working hard and we talked to the players about that. That’s the foundation of what we want to do. Work hard and we’re going to teach the mistakes.”

Bryce Gervais scored the Wolves go ahead goal with just 3:19 left in regulation to break at 2-2 deadlock. Wade Megan, Morgan Ellis, and Kenny Agostino also notched goals for the Wolves.

Ryan Olsen and Kyle Connor scored goals for Manitoba. Eric Comrie made his first start in four games and allowed three goals on 35 shots in the loss.

The Moose finished the game 1-for-4 on the powerplay and outshot the Wolves 37-36.

“It’s tough” said Moose forward Chase De Leo. “I thought we’re moving in the right direction. I thought we needed something to build off and I thought our foundation of working hard and competing was there, but obviously you can never be happy or be acceptable with a loss.”

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets prospect Jack Roslovic to represent Manitoba Moose at AHL All-Star Classic

The Moose and Wolves meet up again on Sunday starting at 2:00 pm at MTS Centre.

WATCH: Highlights of the Moose 4-2 loss to the Wolves