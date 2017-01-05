Winnipeg Jets prospect Jack Roslovic to represent Manitoba Moose at AHL All-Star Classic

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Moose forward Jack Roslovic has been selected to take part in the annual AHL All-Star game. Roslovic was the only member of the Moose that was chosen.

Roslovic, 19, is currently playing for the U.S. National Junior team at the World Junior Hockey Championships. Prior to being loaned by the Moose, Roslovic appeared in 25 games with Manitoba where he scored eight goals and 11 assists.

Roslovic is playing his first season as a professional after suiting up for Miami University in the 2015-16 season. He was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, 25th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Winnipeg’s Brendan Leipsic of the Toronto Marlies and former Brandon Wheat Kings forward John Quenneville of the Albany Devils were also selected.

The 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge will feature a four team round robin tournament playing three-on-three. Each of the four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were chosen by a committee of coaches.

The two day event that also includes a skills competition will be hosted by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on January 29-30 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.