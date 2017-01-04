3rd period surge by Toronto Marlies pushes them past Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose had more shots on goal in the first period against the Toronto Marlies than they did the entire game the night before, but this time came out on the losing end.

A night after stealing a victory from the Marlies with just 16 shots, the Moose gave up a pair of third period goals in a 4-3 defeat to the Marlies on Wednesday at MTS Centre. The win ended a four game losing streak for Toronto.

The Moose controlled the play in the early going and registered 18 shots on Jhonas Enroth in the first period alone. But the Marlies only gained momentum as the game wore on and outshot Manitoba 13-7 in the final frame en route to the one goal win. The loss ended a streak of four consecutive games with at least a point for Manitoba.

“First period was a better period today than all three yesterday.” said Moose head coach Pascal Vincent. “Then second period I think we lost the momentum.”

Scott Glennie had a goal and an assist for the Moose. Chase De Leo and Scott Kosmachuk also beat Enroth. The Moose went 1-for-6 on the man advantage and it was the fourth straight game they’ve scored a powerplay goal, but they also surrendered a pair of powerplay goals to the Marlies.

“I thought we battled hard.” said Glennie. “I honestly thought the difference tonight was probably specialty teams. We had a bunch of powerplays. We had a four minute powerplay to make a difference and we didn’t score, so it was unfortunate we didn’t win.”

Winnipeg`s Brendan Leipsic had one goal in the win for Toronto. Dmytro Timashov, Tobias Lindberg, and Kerby Rychel also found the net. Andrew Neilsen recorded three assists for the Marlies.

Eric Comrie finished with 31 saves as the Moose were outshot 35-33.

Patrice Cormier appeared in his 300th career AHL game. Moose defenseman Brian Strait sat out after leaving Tuesday’s game with an injury.

The Moose six game homestand continues on Saturday with the first of back to back games against the Iowa Wild.

