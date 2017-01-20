Wanted man sought by police in 3 southern Alberta detachments

RCMP in Okotoks, Turner Valley and Vulcan are trying to locate a man with outstanding charges from all three detachments.

Cole Stuart McLean, 28, is wanted on charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to appear, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with recognizance.

RCMP said the charges stem from investigations in the Alberta detachments.

Police said McLean is known to travel throughout southern Alberta, possibly in a white Dodge, one-ton mega cab, flat-deck truck with a tool box on the back.

He is described as:

5′ 5″ tall

145 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoos on both forearms

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). They advise under no circumstances should McLean be approached.