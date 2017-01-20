Blue Jays unveil red alternate uniforms for ‘Canada’s Team’

The Toronto Blue Jays – Canada’s one and only Major League Baseball team – will be looking even more Canadian for some games this season.

Jays players will be donning red and white uniforms for Sunday home games and select games in July at the Rogers Centre.

The new look features solid-red jerseys with white writing. Fans can also buy versions with “Canada” and the number “17” on the back in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday.

The team revealed the alternate uniforms Friday in Toronto, where the Jays are wrapping up their Winter Tour.

IN PHOTOS: Blue Jays’ Winter Tour Edmonton visit flies over well with fans

Fans in Regina and Edmonton also welcomed visits from players including Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada, Kevin Pillar and Devon Travis.

READ MORE: Blue Jays officially sign Jose Bautista to one-year, $18M contract

“I’ve always been a fan of the red jerseys. I’m glad we got them into the rotation,” starting pitcher Sanchez said in a video released by the team.

“We know we play for an entire country, so it’s nice to have a uniform that acknowledges our fans from across Canada.”

We are excited to unveil our new alternate red and white uniform 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 #WT2017 pic.twitter.com/1RnkKSpS3g — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 20, 2017