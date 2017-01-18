Blue Jays officially sign Jose Bautista to one-year $18M contract

TORONTO – Veteran slugger Jose Bautista is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team has confirmed that Bautista has signed a one-year contract worth a guaranteed base salary of US$18 million.

The deal includes a $17-million mutual option for 2018 with a $500,000 buyout and a $20-million vesting option for 2019.

Bautista hit 22 homers and drove in 69 runs in 116 games last season.

The six-time all-star leads all big-league players with 249 homers since 2010.