Blue Jays officially sign Jose Bautista to one-year $18M contract
TORONTO – Veteran slugger Jose Bautista is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The team has confirmed that Bautista has signed a one-year contract worth a guaranteed base salary of US$18 million.
The deal includes a $17-million mutual option for 2018 with a $500,000 buyout and a $20-million vesting option for 2019.
Bautista hit 22 homers and drove in 69 runs in 116 games last season.
The six-time all-star leads all big-league players with 249 homers since 2010.
