Canada
January 20, 2017 1:08 pm
Updated: January 20, 2017 1:10 pm

Man feared dead in Saskatchewan house fire

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Man missing, feared dead after early morning house fire at a property near Glenside, Sask.

File / Global News
A A

A man is missing and feared dead after a house fire near Glenside, Sask.

Outlook RCMP said emergency crews were called to the fire at a property in the rural municipality of Rudy at around 12:20 a.m. on Friday.

The Outlook Fire Department, Hanley Fire Department and Outlook EMS arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Smoke detectors alert 3 people to Saskatoon house fire

Two women had managed to escape.

Police said a 70-year-old man did not get out of the house and is unaccounted for at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however police said it is not suspicious.

READ MORE: Fire forces evacuation of Saskatoon’s Mount Royal Court

Fire investigators and the coroner’s office remain at the scene.

Glenside is approximately 80 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Glenside
Hanley Fire Department
House Fire
Outlook EMS
Outlook Fire Department
Outlook RCMP
RM of Rudy
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News