Man feared dead in Saskatchewan house fire

A man is missing and feared dead after a house fire near Glenside, Sask.

Outlook RCMP said emergency crews were called to the fire at a property in the rural municipality of Rudy at around 12:20 a.m. on Friday.

The Outlook Fire Department, Hanley Fire Department and Outlook EMS arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Smoke detectors alert 3 people to Saskatoon house fire

Two women had managed to escape.

Police said a 70-year-old man did not get out of the house and is unaccounted for at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however police said it is not suspicious.

READ MORE: Fire forces evacuation of Saskatoon’s Mount Royal Court

Fire investigators and the coroner’s office remain at the scene.

Glenside is approximately 80 kilometres south of Saskatoon.