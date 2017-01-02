Fire forces evacuation of Saskatoon’s Mount Royal Court

Residents of the Mount Royal Court affordable living complex will have to find temporary arrangements following a fire in the building.

Saskatoon firefighters were called to the residence at 708 Ave. R North on Tuesday at around 2:20 p.m. CT for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic through a vent on the gable.

Firefighters ensured all residents were accounted for and placed them in a safe location at the other end of the building while other firefighters battled the blaze.

A city bus was brought in to provide warmth for the residents, if required.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours to ensure there was no fire extension to other parts of the building.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has determined the fire was caused by an electrical short in the attic.

The damage estimate could be as high as $200,000.

Mount Royal Court houses low-income people aged 55 and over who are able to live independently.

There is no word on when residents will be able to return to their homes.