Damage pegged at $100K in Saskatoon house fire

Damage is estimated at $100,000 following a house fire in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they received multiple 911 calls at 8:10 p.m. CT of a house fire at 1811 20th Street West.

Crews from three stations arrived to find heavy smoke and flame coming from the bungalow and witnesses said there was someone in the house.

Firefighters attacked the fire to cool it down to allow a search of the home.

No one was found inside.

Crews had to deal with downed power lines at the rear of the house while fighting the blaze, which they brought under control in 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.