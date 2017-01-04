More crews brought in to fight stubborn Saskatoon house fire

Crews from the Saskatoon Fire Department continue to work on putting out a stubborn house fire in the Nutana neighbourhood.

The blaze at 107 11th St. was reported around 6:20 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews reported flames showing from the roof and initiated an aggressive exterior attack to knock down the fire and gain entry to the building.

Firefighters searched the house and found no one inside. All residents have since been accounted for.

Officials said that due to fire conditions, a second alarm was sounded and additional crews were brought in to assist. Two dozen firefighters at the scene are expected to continue extinguishing hot spots through the morning.

The cause of the blaze and a damage estimate are unknown at this time.