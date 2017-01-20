Kellyanne Conway’s red, white and blue inauguration outfit turns heads

Donald Trump advisor and campaign chairperson Kellyanne Conway turned heads at his presidential inauguration on Friday with her red, white and blue ensemble. Some said she resembled a minuteman, others said a military nurse, and still others mocked the outright Americana of it.

Conway’s outfit, which she called “Trump revolutionary wear,” was crafted by renowned designer Gucci, and costs $3,600 USD. The golden buttons adorning the coat are little feline heads.

As Conway made her way to the event in Washington, D.C., she greeted guests’ comments about her outfit by saying it’s about “loving America today.” She also referred to Saturday Night Live‘s recent impression of her as “sweet mocking.”

Twitter lit up when users caught the first glimpse of her ensemble.

Kellyanne Conway dressed as the era Trump wants to take America back to. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Vrmc1Bq3Nz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne's outfit can be yours for just $3,600! https://t.co/4MUd33gPgC pic.twitter.com/4GbfOao2nP — Emily Cohn (@emily_cohn) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway's inauguration outfit… who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/FBJYfCJrky — Kelly Tribble (@kellytribble) January 20, 2017

I knew I had seen Kellyanne Conway's outfit somewhere before: pic.twitter.com/kR62wvna4Q — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) January 20, 2017

Is it just me or does Kellyanne Conway look like she's from the Hollaback Girls music video? pic.twitter.com/iajjLYVHoi — 🎮 Femtrooper 🎬 (@thefemtrooper) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway's outfit was evidently designed by Yves St Doodle Dandy. pic.twitter.com/8mPWP41O9A — Charlie Brennan (@Chazbrennan) January 20, 2017

Here's Kellyanne Conway fresh from defeating the Hessians at the battle of Trenton

CC: @jeffkbell pic.twitter.com/v6XwIEOV5F — Dina Gusovsky (@DinaGusovsky) January 20, 2017

Is nobody going to comment that Kellyanne Conway basically ripped off the Battle of Yorktown costumes from #Hamilton? #worldturnedupsidedown pic.twitter.com/uoFmwaO0uy — Jessica Marie (@JessieMcV123) January 20, 2017

Who wore it better?

Kellyanne Conway vs Uncle Sam#Inauguration pic.twitter.com/kWqvfAhu1F — Vance Fitzgerald (@vancefitzgerald) January 20, 2017

Few people defended Conway, saying her outfit was the least of America’s worries.

Plenty of legitimate things to take issue w @KellyannePolls over, let's leave her wardrobe out it. https://t.co/ROoJT7Yb1G — Cole Ingram (@MercuriaList) January 20, 2017

