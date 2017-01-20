Kellyanne Conway’s red, white and blue inauguration outfit turns heads

Donald Trump advisor and campaign chairperson Kellyanne Conway turned heads at his presidential inauguration on Friday with her red, white and blue ensemble. Some said she resembled a minuteman, others said a military nurse, and still others mocked the outright Americana of it.
Conway’s outfit, which she called “Trump revolutionary wear,” was crafted by renowned designer Gucci, and costs $3,600 USD. The golden buttons adorning the coat are little feline heads.
WATCH BELOW: The latest on Donald Trump’s inauguration
As Conway made her way to the event in Washington, D.C., she greeted guests’ comments about her outfit by saying it’s about “loving America today.” She also referred to Saturday Night Live‘s recent impression of her as “sweet mocking.”
Twitter lit up when users caught the first glimpse of her ensemble.
Few people defended Conway, saying her outfit was the least of America’s worries.
Global News will have live coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration throughout the day.Follow @CJancelewicz
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments