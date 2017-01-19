Winnipeg police search for three men after armed commercial robbery

WINNIPEG — Three men are wanted by police after an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 500 block of Broadway.

Winnipeg police responded after reports of the robbery at approximately 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to a police news release, two men entered the store and “accosted” the lone clerk. They then stole a quantity of money.

One of the suspects was armed with a “long-barreled firearm” and fired the weapon while leaving the business. A third suspect stayed outside during the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

The three men all stood about 5’6″ in height and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.