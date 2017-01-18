Will hidden cameras stop elder abuse in Quebec?

Seniors living in long-term care facilities in Quebec will soon have the right to put hidden cameras in their rooms, the provincial government confirmed on Wednesday.

The move comes after several cases of hidden cameras generated controversy in the past.

So why does the government feel the need to allow seniors and people with disabilities living in care homes to put hidden cameras in their rooms?

“It’s heartbreaking to be in a situation where the population distrusts the health system. That’s very, very sad,” said Christine Morin, a Université Laval law professor and Antoine-Turmel research chair for the legal protection of seniors.

However, since abuse too often exists, the province says cameras have become necessary.

“The law considers the patient’s home, they are in the patient’s home although it’s a facility, they have the right – that’s our position – to install surveillance cameras,” Health Minister Gaetan Barrette explained.

Based on the advice of legal professionals, the government says facilities can no longer bar patients from using cameras if they want to.

“I don’t think anyone’s putting forward the cameras as the solution,” Pearl Eliadis, the president of the Quebec Bar Association’s human rights committee, said. “I think you’re quite right to say that it’s one aspect of a broader issue,”

Morin said the real problem is a financial strain on the system.

“The public curator can intervene but we know the people in that office are overworked – handling many, many files,” she said. “The human rights commission also has a small team, so whose responsibility is it to handle the complaints?”

“I’m not against more resources,” Francine Charbonneau, the minister responsible for seniors and the fight against bullying, said. “We did two announcements, one of $65 million, one of $60 million. We are acknowledging that we need different methods to make sure that we do treat our elderly the right way,”

The new rules regarding cameras falls under a larger bill that mandates institutions that provide health and social services to the elderly provide protection to whistleblowers who report abuse. Hearings will continue for the next two weeks.