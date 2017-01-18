Reena Virk’s killer Kelly Ellard to ask for parole again

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard is expected to ask for parole again today.

She has now spent 15 years in prison for killing 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997.

She was denied parole at a hearing last year despite admitting for the first time she was responsible for Virk’s death.

Ellard was 15 years old when she smashed Virk’s head against a tree and held her underwater until she stopped moving.

READ MORE: Timeline: Reena Virk murder and the trials of Kelly Ellard

Her case also made news last October after a report said she was eight months pregnant following a conjugal visit with her boyfriend.

Further information about her baby has not been released.

Ellard’s hearing is being held at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford.