Donald Trump to keep early morning Twitter habit after taking office

Don’t expect Donald Trump to ease up on his Twitter habit after he becomes president.

In an interview with Fox & Friends which aired Wednesday, the president-elect said he will keep making his opinions known in the 140-character tweets, especially early in the morning.

Despite the frequency in which he speaks out on social media, Trump said he doesn’t really like tweeting, noting, “I have other things I could be doing.”

But Trump said he turns to social media to counteract what he described as the “dishonest” coverage he receives.

“I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract,” he said during the interview.

Immediately after the interview aired on Fox News, Trump took to Twitter to attack “totally biased” NBC News, alleging the media outlet went “out of its way” to say automakers vowing to keep jobs in the U.S. had nothing to do with Trump’s impending leadership.

“More FAKE NEWS. Ask top CEO’s of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me,” Trump tweeted.

No wonder the Today Show on biased @NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past. Little credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

He then went on to attack the Today Show.

Trump has been quite vocal on social media since winning the election in November, lashing out at at critics, Democrats, rival Hillary Clinton, companies and celebrities alike.

Over the weekend, Trump questioned whether the CIA director John Brennan was “the leader of fake news” hours after Brennan said Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States.

He also sparked a Twitter fued with Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a civil rights legend, who said Russian interference in Trump’s election delegitimizes his presidency. Trump later tweeted that Lewis should pay more attention to his “crime ridden” Atlanta-area district, adding that the civil rights leader was “all talk.”

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

In addition to mocking Arnold Schwarzenegger’s poor Celebrity Apprentice ratings and calling Actress Meryl Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” Trump also recently returned to criticizing Clinton, saying she is “guilty as hell” in her handling of a private email server.

Trump added that Clinton shouldn’t have been allowed to run for president in the first place.

Despite the reach and impact Trump’s tweets have, the soon-to-be president currently sits at number 68 on the list of the most followed people and accounts on Twitter. At time of publishing, Trump had 20.2 million followers – but that number is dwarfed by the likes of Katy Perry, who holds the top spot of most followers with over 95 million.

President Barack Obama’s account holds the fourth spot on the list with just over 80 million followers.

Trump is widely credited for using Twitter to help propel himself to victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Since Trump’s win, some Twitter employees have spoken out, alleging the social network helped the president-elect “spread lies.”

“Twitter helped in promoting Trump. Twitter helped in spreading falsehoods and lies,” Marina Zhao, an engineer for the company tweeted in November.

@m7z and refused to do anything about blatant naziism. They stated they wouldn't take action until after the election. Disgusting. — Michael Farrell (@mikefarrell) November 9, 2016

Various news organizations including Salon and the Washington Post have called for Twitter to ban Trump from the site.

A Twitter employee reportedly told The Verge there have been conversations within the organization regarding banning Trump from the site; however, the unidentified employee noted there was “almost no chance” it would happen.

“Banning is definitely a conversation that people are having, but only because we have to have the conversation,” the staffer said. “It would take something really deplorable for a ban, and I highly doubt even Trump is that stupid.”

Twitter’s user policy clearly prohibits violent threats, harassment, and hateful conduct and notes “we will take action on accounts violating those policies.” When previously pressed on whether or not the president-elect would be held to the same rules on the platform Twitter said “The Rules apply to all accounts, including verified accounts,” like Trump’s.

However, some free speech experts have warned that suspending Trump’s account would harm political-dialogue.

“The problem is not necessarily in what he’s saying but that he’s the president saying it,” Jillian York, a free speech advocate at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told The New York Times.

“If that sort of speech were censored for everyone, I would have a big problem with it. It would be very much a violation of the spirit of freedom of expression to not allow me to critique a union leader or a journalist or a president.”

– With files from Kevin Nielsen and The Associated Press