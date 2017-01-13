Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton is ‘guilty as hell’ in email scandal

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Democrats shouldn’t be “complaining” about the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton because she is “guilty as hell” and shouldn’t have been allowed to run for president in the first place.

Trump appeared to be responding to a Justice Department inquiry into the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Clinton’s private email server, announced Thursday, and the FBI’s decision to release information about the review days before the election. Clinton aides have blamed the FBI for influencing voters.

What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017



Story continues below have been allowed to run – guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her. She lost because she campaigned in the wrong states – no enthusiasm! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

“Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run – guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her,” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Trump added Clinton lost because she “campaigned in the wrong states” with “no enthusiasm.”

The Justice Department’s inspector general said Thursday he will launch an investigation into the department and FBI’s actions in the months leading up to the 2016 election, including whether department policies were properly followed by FBI Director James Comey.

Democrats have blamed Comey’s handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and his late-October release of a letter about the case as among the reasons for her loss to Republican Donald Trump.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the investigation would look at whether department or FBI policies were followed in relation to Comey’s actions in the case.