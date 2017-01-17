Tickets for U2 concert in Vancouver sell out in minutes

It’s the same old song for B.C. music fans.

Fans of U2 were out of luck Tuesday after tickets to the Irish band’s May 2 concert at BC Place sold out in minutes. Tickets then popped up for sale online costing hundreds and, in some cases, thousands of dollars.

In recent years, music fans in B.C. have seen tickets for high-profile acts like Adele and The Tragically Hip get snapped up in minutes only to be sold online for exorbitant prices.

NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert says it’s time B.C.’s Liberal government did something about online ticket scalping. He notes that places like Ontario, New Jersey and New York have looked at addressing the issue, but in B.C., the “the provincial government refuses to even try.”

“I’ll continue to press the B.C. government to finally step up and try and stop the gouging,” he said. “It’s gone too far. People are paying too much for a service which is completely useless and that’s ticket scalping. There’s no good reason that this continues.”