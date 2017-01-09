Entertainment
January 9, 2017 9:57 am

U2 2017 tour to start in Vancouver May 12

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Bono of U2 performs at the Innocence Experience Tour at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File
A A

U2 will begin their 2017 tour in Vancouver, B.C., on May 12.

The Joshua Tree Tour will have only two Canadian dates, the other being Toronto on June 23, before heading over to Europe in the summer.

For the first time ever, U2 will also headline a U.S. festival — the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, from June 8 to 11 in Manchester, Tenn.

Story continues below
Global News

This tour is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic album The Joshua Tree.  Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from one of a number of special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe.

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years … it’s quite an opera,” said U2 lead singer Bono in a release.  “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation … all the greats … I’ve sung some of these songs a lot … but never all of them.  I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are … it’s gonna be a great night.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in the U.S. and Canada. Tickets will be general admission on the floor and reserved seating in the stands. There will be a four-ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a six-ticket limit for the public.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com & www.livenation.com

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:                                        SUPPORT:
May 12 Vancouver, BC            BC Place                                 Mumford & Sons
May 14 Seattle, WA                 CenturyLink Field                    Mumford & Sons
May 17 Santa Clara, CA          Levi’s Stadium                         Mumford & Sons
May 20 Los Angeles, CA         Rose Bowl                                The Lumineers
May 24 Houston, TX                NRG Stadium                          The Lumineers
May 26 Dallas, TX                   AT&T Stadium                         The Lumineers
June 3  Chicago, IL                  Soldier Field                            The Lumineers
June 7  Pittsburgh, PA              Heinz Field                              The Lumineers

June 8-11        Manchester, TN          Bonnaroo Festival                    Multi-Artist
June 11           Miami, FL                    Hard Rock Stadium                  OneRepublic
June 14           Tampa, FL                   Raymond James Stadium       OneRepublic
June 18           Philadelphia, PA          Lincoln Financial Field             The Lumineers
June 20           Washington DC           FedExField                              The Lumineers
June 23           Toronto, ON                Rogers Centre                         The Lumineers
June 25           Boston, MA                 Gillette Stadium                       The Lumineers
June 28           East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium                      The Lumineers
July 1               Cleveland, OH             FirstEnergy Stadium               OneRepublic

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:                                                      SUPPORT:
July 8       London              Twickenham                 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 12     Berlin                 Olympic Stadium         Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 15     Rome                  Olympic Stadium        Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 18     Barcelona          Olympic Stadium        Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 22     Dublin               Croke Park                    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 25     Paris                   Stade de France           Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 29     Amsterdam      Amsterdam Arena       Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
August 1   Brussels             Stade Roi Baudouin    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
The Joshua Tree
U2
U2 Joshua Tree tour
U2 The Joshua Tree
U2 tour
U2 tour 2017
U2 tour dates 2017
U2 tour tickets
U2 tour tickets 2017

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News