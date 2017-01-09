U2 2017 tour to start in Vancouver May 12

U2 will begin their 2017 tour in Vancouver, B.C., on May 12.

The Joshua Tree Tour will have only two Canadian dates, the other being Toronto on June 23, before heading over to Europe in the summer.

For the first time ever, U2 will also headline a U.S. festival — the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, from June 8 to 11 in Manchester, Tenn.

This tour is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic album The Joshua Tree. Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from one of a number of special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe.

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years … it’s quite an opera,” said U2 lead singer Bono in a release. “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation … all the greats … I’ve sung some of these songs a lot … but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are … it’s gonna be a great night.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in the U.S. and Canada. Tickets will be general admission on the floor and reserved seating in the stands. There will be a four-ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a six-ticket limit for the public.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com & www.livenation.com

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES: SUPPORT:

May 12 Vancouver, BC BC Place Mumford & Sons

May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field Mumford & Sons

May 17 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium Mumford & Sons

May 20 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl The Lumineers

May 24 Houston, TX NRG Stadium The Lumineers

May 26 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium The Lumineers

June 3 Chicago, IL Soldier Field The Lumineers

June 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field The Lumineers

June 8-11 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival Multi-Artist

June 11 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium OneRepublic

June 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium OneRepublic

June 18 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field The Lumineers

June 20 Washington DC FedExField The Lumineers

June 23 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre The Lumineers

June 25 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium The Lumineers

June 28 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium The Lumineers

July 1 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium OneRepublic

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES: SUPPORT:

July 8 London Twickenham Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

July 12 Berlin Olympic Stadium Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

July 15 Rome Olympic Stadium Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

July 18 Barcelona Olympic Stadium Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

July 22 Dublin Croke Park Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

July 25 Paris Stade de France Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

July 29 Amsterdam Amsterdam Arena Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

August 1 Brussels Stade Roi Baudouin Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds