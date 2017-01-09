U2 2017 tour to start in Vancouver May 12
U2 will begin their 2017 tour in Vancouver, B.C., on May 12.
The Joshua Tree Tour will have only two Canadian dates, the other being Toronto on June 23, before heading over to Europe in the summer.
For the first time ever, U2 will also headline a U.S. festival — the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, from June 8 to 11 in Manchester, Tenn.
This tour is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic album The Joshua Tree. Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from one of a number of special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe.
“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years … it’s quite an opera,” said U2 lead singer Bono in a release. “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation … all the greats … I’ve sung some of these songs a lot … but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are … it’s gonna be a great night.”
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in the U.S. and Canada. Tickets will be general admission on the floor and reserved seating in the stands. There will be a four-ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a six-ticket limit for the public.
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com & www.livenation.com
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES: SUPPORT:
May 12 Vancouver, BC BC Place Mumford & Sons
May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field Mumford & Sons
May 17 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium Mumford & Sons
May 20 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl The Lumineers
May 24 Houston, TX NRG Stadium The Lumineers
May 26 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium The Lumineers
June 3 Chicago, IL Soldier Field The Lumineers
June 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field The Lumineers
June 8-11 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival Multi-Artist
June 11 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium OneRepublic
June 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium OneRepublic
June 18 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field The Lumineers
June 20 Washington DC FedExField The Lumineers
June 23 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre The Lumineers
June 25 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium The Lumineers
June 28 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium The Lumineers
July 1 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium OneRepublic
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES: SUPPORT:
July 8 London Twickenham Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 12 Berlin Olympic Stadium Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 15 Rome Olympic Stadium Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 18 Barcelona Olympic Stadium Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 22 Dublin Croke Park Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 25 Paris Stade de France Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 29 Amsterdam Amsterdam Arena Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
August 1 Brussels Stade Roi Baudouin Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments