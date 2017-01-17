St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse may vy for Alberta Liberal leadership position

St. Albert’s mayor is considering a move to provincial politics.

Nolan Crouse announced Tuesday morning he’s seriously considering entering the Alberta Liberal Party leadership race.

“It is of interest to all Albertans that the Alberta Liberal Party creates a modern gateway where we all respect ideological differences, celebrate all our diversities and find ways to better represent the middle-class, politically,” Crouse wrote. “After all, that is today’s Alberta and Albertans are better together.”

READ MORE: St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse won’t seek re-election

Crouse said the party knows it’s an important time to establish itself as the progressive and moderate choice for Albertans.

“The opportunity to serve Albertans in a volunteer capacity such as the Liberal Party Leader is one opportunity that I am seriously considering. I will update Albertans in the near future.”

Thanks for the support and advice from many in Alberta and the @ABLiberal to begin this quest https://t.co/dItIGUxnhb — Nolan Crouse (@Nolan_Crouse) January 17, 2017

Earlier this month, Crouse announced he won’t seek re-election as St. Albert mayor after 13 years on city council.

He was elected a St. Albert councillor in 2004, and was elected mayor in 2007.

READ MORE: Alberta’s Liberal leadership race begins

On Sunday, the provincial Liberal party announced it will choose a new party leader in June.

Dr. David Swann has served as the party’s interim leader since February 2015, after Raj Sherman resigned. Swann is also the party’s only MLA.

READ MORE: David Swann is the new interim leader of the Alberta Liberal Party

The party is expecting to receive three or four nominations for the leadership.

The nomination period will be open until Mar. 31.

Candidates will take part in two debates; one in Calgary on Apr. 8 and a second in Edmonton May 6.

Party president Karen Sevcik said the Alberta Liberals are looking to distance themselves form the federal Liberals after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments last week in Ontario about “phasing out” Alberta’s oilsands.

“We’re going to find a common ground with Alberans going forward. There is a way to boost our economy and a way to protect our environment. We can do it. We can figure it out,” Sevcik said.

The president encouraged members to get involved, donate, volunteer, campaign on behalf of the party and sell memberships.