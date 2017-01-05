St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse won’t seek re-election

St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse will not run to be re-elected in the fall after 13 years on city council.

Crouse announced his decision in an online post where he called the opportunity to be mayor “one of life’s greatest gifts beyond parenting a child.”

He was elected a St. Albert councillor in 2004, before being elected as mayor in 2007, then re-elected in 2010 and 2013.

READ MORE: Incumbent Nolan Crouse elected mayor of St. Albert for third term

He wrote that he’s proud of what has been accomplished during his time on council.

“St. Albert is known as arguably the safest urban [community] in Alberta, and in recent years has regularly been acknowledged as one of, if not the best place to live in Canada, the best place to raise a family and recognized often as one of the safest Canadian cities, one of the best places to invest … and the list goes on,” Crouse wrote.

READ MORE: St. Albert approves more funding to tackle lifeguard shortage

Crouse also touted the city’s financial progress during his tenure as mayor.

“We have seen several years of very modest tax increases and even a decrease one year, and our financial health, measured by reserves and debt status is amongst the top two to three of all urbans in Alberta, and arguably number one.”

Crouse added he has served with sincerity, serenity, integrity and hard work.