Alberta’s Liberal leadership race begins

Members of the Alberta Liberal Party will choose a new leader this spring.

The party has been without a leader since 2015 when Dr. Raj Sherman resigned. Dr. David Swann has served as the party’s interim leader since then. He is also the party’s only MLA.

“2017 promises to be a year of change for the better here in Alberta,” party president Karen Sevcik told a room full of Liberal party supporters at Edmonton’s Royal Glenora Club on Sunday.

“We had to come to terms with a new reality post-2015, with a new ND government. We took some time to do that,” Sevcik added. “We elected a new executive in May – and we’ve started to rebuild the party and stabilize and go forward from there. We feel now is the perfect time to pick a new leader.”

The party is expecting to receive three or four nominations for the leadership.

“We’re looking for someone who’s willing to work hard, someone who can relate to Albertans- where they live and work. We’re a pretty open party, we sit in the middle of the political spectrum,” she said. “We have a couple of candidates that will be ready to announce next week or perhaps the week after and then one more the week after that – so you’ll have to stay tuned,” she added.

The nomination period will be open until Mar. 31.

Candidates will take part in two debates; one in Calgary on Apr. 8 and a second in Edmonton May 6.

“Those who call themselves Alberta Liberals know they have to work twice as hard to see the same results as other parties,” Sevcik said. “This time we will be ready to fight for the hearts and minds of Albertans who want solutions not ideological platitudes.”

The president also said the party is looking to distance itself from the federal Liberals.

“It’s always been a balancing act,” Sevcik said. “We were very blessed to see Justin Trudeau elected PM. He is a very popular prime minister and we did receive a bump from that but comments that he made this week are difficult for us. But our job here is to advocate for workers in Alberta and Albertans and we will do that.”

She added she believed the prime minister’s comments were “misrepresented” and said the party has requested that the prime minister clarify the comments he made during a town hall in Ontario last week regarding the “phasing out” of Alberta’s oilsands.

“We’re going to find a common ground with Albertans going forward. There is a way to boost our ecomony and a way to protect our environment. We can do it, we can figure it out.”

The president encouraged members to get involved, donate, volunteer, campaign on behalf of the party and sell memberships.

“We don’t announce a new leader until Sunday June 4th in Calgary so they’ll have some time to work the province and meet Albertans face to face,” Sevcik said.