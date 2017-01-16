Band members say financial and political cloud hangs over Alexander First Nation

Last August, Meyers Norris Penny dropped a bombshell on many people in the Alexander First Nation.

At the band’s request, the accounting firm conducted a forensic investigation into some of the band’s finances. It highlighted $2.1 million of questionable spending.

Nearly six months later, some band members are upset, saying not enough has been done to fix problems.

“I get very frustrated,” band member Brent Burnstick said. “Sometimes I’m angry.”

In part, the anger is spurred by Burnstick’s own struggles.

Housing is a band responsibility. Burnstick said the band has done little to help him fix his home.

During a visit, he pointed out some of his concerns.

“Look,” he says. “Mold. Mold going up.”

Burnstick also pointed to the ducts leading to and from the furnace.

“With the air in and return, there’s no out. It just stays in.”

He highlighted problems with his electrical system and plumbing, and with bugs.

“These are the bugs that have been crawling in our cupboard,” he said as he took a lid out of the cupboard.

Burnstick said the band isn’t fixing the home.

“There’s lots of infrastructure dollars that was given here,” Burnstick said, pausing and shrugging.

His problems come as the forensic investigation found eight current and former band employees and elected officials spent $3.8 million between 2013 and 2015.

$2.1 million was deemed unexplained.

Former Chief Herbert Arcand received $114,000 in cash advances on his band credit card, $92,000 of which was advanced at casinos across Alberta and in Las Vegas.

The Alexander First Nation made $350,000 of credit card payments for Tribal administrator Alphonse Arcand. There was no information provided to investigators as to what those charges were for.

Since then, band members have met and compiled a list of recommendations. They suggested creating new committees to deal with matters such as finance, housing, education and health to make decisions for the First Nation. They wanted audits on every band department. They called for firing of the employees named in the investigation and urged police to charge them.

Burnstick feels not enough has come out of this.

Meanwhile, the current chief faces his own legal problems.

Last week, Kurt Burnstick appeared in a St. Albert court to answer to sexual assault charges. A judge found him not guilty but he still faces other similar charges.

Outside the courthouse, a small group of protesters marched.

“We believe in a system that is put in place to represent us and they are not,” said Janet Campbell with the Alexander Women Warriors.

Campbell said the legal cloud hanging over the chief is a problem.

“There’s a lot of adversity in the community. He cannot just go back into the office and resume his position as chief as if nothing has happened. That is not acceptable to the Women Warriors.”

Nobody from the Alexander First Nation responded to requests for an interview. Last year, Morinville RCMP said they received a complaint from band members regarding the forensic investigation. Mounties were not immediately able to say what has happened with that complaint.

The court cases and financial questions have left some on the First Nation demanding changes.

“We have to stand together. It’s our communities. It’s our children. It’s our families. It’s our future,” Campbell said.

Brent Burnstick wants elections for a new chief and council because he feels that’s the only way to get everyone’s houses in order.