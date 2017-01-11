Alexander First Nation Chief Kurt Burnstick on trial for sexual assault

The sexual assault trial for an Alberta First Nation chief began in St. Albert, Alta. Wednesday.

In March, Alexander First Nation Chief Kurt Burnstick is facing one count of sexual assault as a result of an investigation by Morinville RCMP that began in December 2015.

Police said the victim is known to Burnstick.

In September, dozens of protesters carried signs, condemning sexual violence and calling for the removal of Burnstick as chief.

Burnstick was also charged with two more counts of sexual assault as well as one count of break and enter with intent in connection with a separate alleged incident.

According to the Alexander Women Warriors group, those charges stem from 1985.

In September, Burnstick released a statement to Global News to say he has no intentions of giving up his position.

“Sexual assault is a very serious problem all across Canada, especially in First Nations communities,” the statement said in part. “While I take the issue of sexual assault very seriously, I deny the allegations made against me, and will vigorously defend myself in court.

“As the elected leader of the Alexander First Nation people, I believe strongly in the democratic principle and the presumption of innocence. I will not be stepping down and I ask the people of Alexander to continue to support and respect each other. Alexander is a great place to live and I’m proud to be from here.”