Calgary mom makes online plea to return phone with pictures of her deceased son

Rachel Thomson was shopping at Calgary CoOp on 16 Avenue and 5 Street N.E. Sunday afternoon when she says she inadvertently dropped her cellphone.

Losing a phone would be frustrating to most people, but it was especially devastating to the young mother, who recently lost her two-and-a-half year-old son Zachery to cancer.

“All of my memories of my baby are on there. Videos and photos…they’re all saved on my SD card on my phone. My computer crashed a few weeks ago…everything was backed up on my phone.”

According to Thomson’s Jan. 15 Facebook post, the pictures on the phone are all she has left of her time with Zachery.

“I don’t have him anymore…I just have my memories.”

Thomson explained she has some photos printed, but said she did not think to back things up beyond her phone and her computer.

She said she tried to track her phone and saw it got as far as 33 Street N.E. before it disappeared.

“If they have it-just have a heart and turn it in.”

Thomson’s post quickly spread and Global Calgary’s Facebook inbox was flooded with messages asking for help.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the post had been shared over 725 times.

Thomson said she has been in contact with the store but they did not have a phone turned in.

Global News contacted the Calgary Police Service and we are awaiting a response as to whether they are aware of the missing phone.

Thomson told Global News Zachery was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in January 2016 and died six months later.

“He was the most amazing little boy. He was so happy. He was fantastic. Even through his treatment, he always had a smile on his face.”

Friends on Thomson’s Facebook page said they tried messaging the phone to tell whoever has it why it’s so important Thomson gets her phone back.

As of Monday afternoon, the phone was still missing.