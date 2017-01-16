Police looking for suspects after house window was shot out

Police are looking for information after it is believed that shots were fired early Saturday morning, in the Regent Park area of the city.

Police were called to the 400 block of York Street for a weapons offence, early information indicated that the victim’s house was shot at.

Police were able to obtain a vehicle description and did a thorough area search, but did not find the vehicle.

Police did find a bullet as well as a hole in the victim’s window – no one was injured.

Regina police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.