Candace Derksen murder case back in court, 30 years after she was found dead

WINNIPEG — The Candace Derksen murder case is back in court more than 30 years after the 13-year-old was found dead inside a shed in Winnipeg.

The accused, Mark Grant, arrived in court wearing a dark suit, with a shaved head and grey goatee.

Grant officially pleaded not guilty to the grisly 1984 killing.

He was found guilty of Derksen’s murder by a jury in 2011 but that verdict was overturned during a lengthy appeal process.

Derksen’s family was in the courtroom amongst a packed gallery as Crown prosecutors laid out their plan for Grant’s retrial, including the witnesses and some of the evidence they intend to call.

David Wiebe, the first witness testified Monday morning, who went to the same school as Candace in 1984. The crown said he was one of the last people to see her alive.



Story continues below Witness testifies he saw Derksen walking home from school alone on the day she went missing — Sean Leslie (@seanglobalnews) January 16, 2017

The trial is being tried with only a judge, not a jury, and is expected to last several weeks.

