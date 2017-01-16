Trout Lake
January 16, 2017 10:40 am
Updated: January 16, 2017 10:45 am

Drone video captures hundreds of skaters on Vancouver’s Trout Lake

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

ABOVE: This aerial video shows us just how many people were skating on Trout Lake this weekend.

A A

It turned out to be a beautiful weekend in Vancouver and hundreds of residents laced up their skates and went to Trout Lake.

Drone footage provided by a Global News video gives us a bird’s eye view of the hundreds of people enjoying the outdoor attraction.

Trout Lake has been open on and off to skating since Jan. 4.

This winter was the first time in 20 years residents were able to skate on the lake.

The last time conditions were safe for public skating was in 1996.

However, with warmer temperatures on the way, this weekend may have been the last time to enjoy the ice time.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drone
Drone Footage
Outdoor skating
Outdoor skating Vancouver
Skating
Trout Lake
Trout Lake skating
Vancouver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News