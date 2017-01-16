Drone video captures hundreds of skaters on Vancouver’s Trout Lake

It turned out to be a beautiful weekend in Vancouver and hundreds of residents laced up their skates and went to Trout Lake.

Drone footage provided by a Global News video gives us a bird’s eye view of the hundreds of people enjoying the outdoor attraction.

Trout Lake has been open on and off to skating since Jan. 4.

This winter was the first time in 20 years residents were able to skate on the lake.

The last time conditions were safe for public skating was in 1996.

However, with warmer temperatures on the way, this weekend may have been the last time to enjoy the ice time.