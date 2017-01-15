Heavy rains set to hit B.C.’s south coast Monday

B.C.’s south coast is expected to finally bid farewell to frigid temperatures this week.

Warm air is expected to move over parts of the province and the shift will likely bring some very heavy rainfall, leading Environment Canada to issue special weather statements Sunday for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

“It’s going to be storm after storm,” Global BC meteorologist Michael Kuss said. “We’re going to see three pretty significant rainmakers Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday morning.”

Kuss said parts of the region could receive as much as 150 millimetres of precipitation during the storms.

The deluge, coupled with warmer temperatures, could lead to the issuing of highstream flow advisories on Vancouver Island and the south coast in the coming days.

“We’re going to see a lot of snow melting, even at the higher elevations and that’s going to create high streamflows and the potential for some flooding,” Kuss said.