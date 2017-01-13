Milder weather on the way for B.C.’s South Coast

After a very cold, dry and mostly clear week, there has been a change in the overall flow of air over British Columbia and the Eastern Pacific.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says that means temperatures will be a few degrees milder this weekend.

Madryga says while a ridge of high pressure will hold through the weekend over southern B.C., more cloud cover will take aim at the South Coast from time to time.

By later Monday through Wednesday, rain, gusty winds and much milder air will advance into the Lower Mainland as several frontal waves roll through from the southwest.

A very wet stretch over that period will likely melt most of the snow remaining on the ground in numerous Metro Vancouver communities.

The snow and ice left over from numerous snowstorms in December have been causing many headaches for authorities and residents alike, causing massive line-ups for free salt and mail delays.

Madryga says it looks like cooler conditions will follow later next week, but not nearly to the extent of the recent cold snap.