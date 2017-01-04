One Vancouver fire hall has already run out of free salt, hours before it was scheduled to be handed out to residents.

Ten Vancouver fire halls are giving away free salt to residents looking to de-ice sidewalks and driveways. The giveaway was supposed to run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

However, fire hall 14, located at 2804 Venables St., has a sign up on its door saying ‘salt is all gone. Next delivery time unknown’. The fire department does hope to have the supply replenished by 9 a.m. in time for people to come down and fill their buckets.

It is unknown why this location has run out of salt already.

There are also nine other locations where residents can get salt on Wednesday.

– Fire Hall #3 – 2801 Quebec St.

– Fire Hall #4 – 1475 W. 10th Ave.

– Fire Hall #7 – 1090 Haro St.

– Fire Hall #12 – 2460 Balaclava St.

– Fire Hall #13 – 4013 Prince Albert St.

– Fire Hall #15 – 3003 E. 22nd Ave.

– Fire Hall #17 – 7070 Knight St.

– Fire Hall #19 – 4396 W. 12th Ave.

– Fire Hall #22 – 1005 W. 59th Ave.

Residents are asked to bring their own bucket and shovel to the fire hall and consider donating to a local charity in exchange for the free salt.

-With files from Jon Azpiri