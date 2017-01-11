Difficult weather conditions in Metro Vancouver ‘can extend delivery times’: Canada Post

With sidewalks still icy and side streets still uncleared in some parts of Metro Vancouver, some people have been complaining about mail delivery delays.

Some people have been taking to social media to share their frustration.

@canadaposthelps Haven't got any mail since last week. Is there a big delay on delivery. (Vancouver. Bc) — dubzy (@young_dubzy) January 5, 2017

@canadapostcorp @CanadaPostNews @canadaposthelps Day 4 without mail. V5C 2X1 -There's Snow, but sidewalks are clear. Where are the carriers? — TheeGravedigger (@TheeGravedigger) January 6, 2017

Canada Post tells Global News winter weather conditions this year have created some difficult working conditions for their employees.

“When conditions are difficult, we ask employees to work safely and not take any chances, which can extend delivery times,” said company’s spokesperson Phil Legault. “This year’s conditions have had an impact on delivery and to help with the workload, we’ve called on all available resources to catch-up on mail delivery where required.”

Legault also says Canada Post is responsible for the maintenance of community mailbox sites.

“We have been doing so for over 30 years and continue to take this responsibility very seriously,” he said. “We clear the area in front of the mailbox and should a snow plow pass after we cleaned up the area, we will resend a crew to clear the site again.”

Legault says any residents who have any issue with their community mailbox should contact Canada Post at 1-844-454-3009 and they will address the issue as quickly as possible.

Residents are also asked to clear and salt their sidewalks, stairs and driveways as, Legault says, snow and ice can pose safety risks to their delivery employees.