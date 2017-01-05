Weather
For the 1st time in 20 years, Vancouver residents can skate on Trout Lake

People skating on Trout Lake Wednesday.

For the 1st time in 20 years, Vancouver residents are now able to skate on Trout Lake.

The Vancouver Park Board confirmed on Wednesday the lake has more than 5 in/12cm of solid ice and danger signs have been removed.

The last time conditions were safe for public skating was in 1996.

The Vancouver Park Board regularly measures the thickness of the ice at the city’s ponds, and Trout Lake is the first to pass the 12 cm safety mark.

Residents have already been taking advantage of the rare Vancouver outdoor pastime.

The Park Board says people should still skate with caution.

None of the city’s other ponds are safe for skating on at this time.

Archive Photos (courtesy of the Vancouver Public Archives):

Skating on Trout Lake. Crica 1891.

Skating on Trout Lake. Crica 1900.

Skating on Trout Lake. Crica 1900.

Skating on Trout Lake. Crica 1929.

Skating on Trout Lake. Crica 1929.

 

